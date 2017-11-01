Increase in premature births in WI

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, more babies are being born prematurely in Wisconsin.



March of Dimes released its premature birth rate report card and gave Wisconsin a "C."



The report says Wisconsin's preterm birth rate is 9.6%. Last year, the report said Wisconsin's rate was 9.4%.



This year, the report shows the preterm birth rate among black women is 54% higher than the rate among other women. Last year, that number was 44%.



March of Dimes' goal is to have a rate of 8.1% by 2020.



You can view Wisconsin's full report or any other state's report here.