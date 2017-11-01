Increase in premature births in WI

A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side. Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days. This is a developing story. Check back for further details.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin law school currently is being evacuated, according to a campus WISC alert. There is an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun, according to UW-Madison police.More >>
What are the odds? A baby whose last name is Frankenstein was born on Halloween.More >>
A stray dog arrived at the Humane Society of Burnett County Tuesday in some serious trouble. According to photos posted on the organization's Facebook page, the dog had a face full of porcupine quills, and was taken to a vet to have them removed.More >>
CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
The cold weather didn't hold trick-or-treaters back. They were out in their layers and costumes stashing up on the sweets. But law enforcement agents were also out in force as they tried to keep those who targeted children in the past, from doing it again.More >>
Two men are in jail, accused of giving heroin to another man who apparently overdosed and died.More >>
The controversy surrounding a Madison Bishop and his treatment of the LGBTQ community continues to boil over.More >>
A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
Madison's mayor may be making a run for governor.More >>
For the second year in a row, more babies are being born prematurely in Wisconsin.More >>
Police in Janesville along with Wisconsin Department of Corrections Parole Office carried out compliance checks Halloween night to make sure sexual predators were abiding by the rules of their probation.More >>
Police in Lake Delton are looking for the person who held-up a gas station Tuesday morning wearing a Halloween mask.More >>
