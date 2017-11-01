Nurse makes a difference for patients, even after discharge

Madison (WKOW) -- Equipped with a pattern made out of an old Christmas card, SSM Health Dean Nurse Cindy Bishop is trying to make a difference for her patients.

Bishop makes covers for colostomy bags for patients who need them to help excrete waste after ostomy surgeries for colon diseases.

"They're close to tears, and they're experiencing all of this, and I can give them that," said Bishop of her project. She started it because her dear friend Annette went through the surgery. That was the first person she made one for.

"They're very expensive if you buy [the colostomy bag covers] out of a catalog, and she knows I sew, so she said I should get busy and sew her some," Bishop joked.

With the help of some of her SSM Health Dean co-workers and hospital volunteers, Bishop has been able to hand out more than 100 covers. Also, Fiskars donated scissors, Bishop said, when the company heard about her project.

She also makes pouches for patients' tubing and drains, often used for women who have mastectomies. Bishop has made 50 or more of those.

"This is just one little thing that we can do that makes them feel like they're cared for, and I think that's what it's all about," she said.

This is an ongoing project for Bishop. She says she sews more in the winter, so more are on the way.