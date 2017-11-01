What's next for New York City terror suspect

(CNN) -- Since the New York City terror attack was not a suicide mission and the suspect was not killed when police shot him, a former CIA operative tells CNN Sayfullo Saipov will face interrogation.

Robert Baer thinks over time Saipov will start giving out contacts, which will lead to more arrests and break down any cell, but that doesn't mean all will be well.

"The question is, where are the other cells that are not connected? These people operate fairly independently. There's no central authority, and you can't bring these cells down all at one go, that's the problem," said Baer. He added law enforcement will be on the lookout for copycats, especially in areas.