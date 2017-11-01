Wisconsin Dairy News: Local Swiss-Style Yogurt

(WKOW) -- Morning breakfast just got a little tastier thanks to Markus Candinas and Voegeli Farms.

Sparked from a childhood memory, Markus started crafting Swiss-style yogurt.

"I would say when I was six years old, my earliest memory, we went to Switzerland, and I experienced yogurt," co-founder of Yodelay Yogurt Markus Candinas said. "And yogurt was one of those things we got every day."

Years ago dairy farmer Howard Voegeli talked about making yogurt or cheese using milk from the family's Brown Swiss cows. So when his son Bryan had the opportunity to work with Markus to create a Swiss-style yogurt, he jumped at the chance!

"We It was so different, it was so good, and you know, so that really sort of solidified the fact that we, yeah, let's do this thing," Voegeli Farms' Bryan Voegeli said.

Working in partnership with Voegeli Farms Candinas is borrowing from his Swiss heritage and using milk from Brown Swiss cows to create Yodelay Yogurt.

"There was just a natural fit to work with the Voegeli's that make such great milk and take such excellent care of their animals and are just easy to work with," Candinas said.

Yodelay yogurt is now on store shelves, but it may be slightly different than what most people are used to!

Yodelay yogurt has a thinner consistency than other yogurts, and can even be sipped right from the container! It's part heritage, and all passion for this nutritious dairy snack!

"These cows originated from Switzerland years and years, and years ago, and it sort of ties it all together with the Swiss cows and the Swiss yogurt," Voegeli said.

Yodelay yogurt is currently sold regionally with plans for expanding its reach in the near future.