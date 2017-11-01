California officials prepare for mudslides

CALIFORNIA (WKOW) -- Only two large fires are reported in California Wednesday morning but dozens of hotspots remain under watch. In the United States, over 8 million acres have been burned by wildfires. That's 3 million more acres than 2016.

The fires destroyed vegetation and burned the earth itself, leaving the ground unstable. Rain falling on these scarred regions could lead to mudslides or runoff that carries ash and debris down slopes to clog drains. The clogged drains could enhance flooding. Forecasts for these burned areas are calling for a half inch to two inches of rain through the weekend. Authorities are doing what they can to identify areas of highest concern.