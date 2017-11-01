Baby named Frankenstein born on Halloween

WINTER PARK, FL (WKOW) -- What are the odds? A baby whose last name is Frankenstein was born on Halloween.

Oskar Gray Frankenstein made his way into the world four days after his due date. His mom was in labor for 14 hours before he was born Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital in Florida.

Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein say Oskar is 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 20 inches long. His grandmother tells WKMG the family is "super excited." She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family's first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as "Frankenstein" author Mary Shelley.

27 News reached out to mom Jessica for a picture of the little cutie, who says simply, "He's amazing."