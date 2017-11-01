Local sales assistant -- WKOW

WKOW-TV is seeking an organized, enthusiastic person to join our sales team!

WKOW has an immediate opening for a motivated Local Sales Assistant. The successful candidate will assist our Local Account Executives throughout the sales process by maintaining client contracts, entering client orders, preparing sales and marketing presentations, communicating with advertising agencies and providing other necessary sales support for the team.

This is a fast-paced, high performance sales environment. You must have strong attention to detail, great organizational skills, and be comfortable working with numbers. Computer experience including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, and the ability to juggle multiple tasks are essential.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company with 18 stations (ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW) in seven states. Visit www.CareersAtQuincy.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you're ambitious and are looking for your next career challenge, send your resume, cover letter and work sample or link to:

Please send resume to:

WKOW-TV

Human Resources

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.