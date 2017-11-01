Madison Opera presents "Carmen" this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Opera is gearing up to present Georges Bizet’s "Carmen."

On Thursday, Kathryn Smith, General Director of Madison Opera stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the opera.

With some of the most famous music in opera, Bizet’s passionate opera is a vivid story of love, jealousy, and betrayal.

“Carmen is the reason I run an opera company,” says Smith. “I fell in love with opera as a teenager in the children’s chorus of a Carmen production, as its incredible score and intense story hooked me immediately – not to mention the sheer excitement of having principal artists, chorus, children’s chorus, dancers, and orchestra all come together to create this astonishing world. I am so delighted to produce Carmen in Madison, with this spectacular cast and production team.”

"Carmen" hits the stage on Friday, November 3 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 5 at 2:30 p.m. in Overture Hall.

