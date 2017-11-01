UPDATE: Threat closes Southwest Tech in Fennimore, classes to resume Thursday

A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a body found in a car Tuesday morning on Darwin Road on Madison's north side. Police say the body was discovered about 10:45 a.m. Oct. 31, 2017 by a parking enforcement officer and likely had been in the vehicle for several days. This is a developing story. Check back for further details.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin law school currently is being evacuated, according to a campus WISC alert. There is an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun, according to UW-Madison police.More >>
What are the odds? A baby whose last name is Frankenstein was born on Halloween.More >>
A stray dog arrived at the Humane Society of Burnett County Tuesday in some serious trouble. According to photos posted on the organization's Facebook page, the dog had a face full of porcupine quills, and was taken to a vet to have them removed.More >>
