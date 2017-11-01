UPDATE: Threat closes Southwest Tech in Fennimore, classes to resume Thursday

FENNIMORE (WKOW) -- The Southwest Tech campus in Fennimore closed Wednesday and students were evacuated following a threat.

The Fennimore Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the situation and took one person into custody, according to the school's Facebook page.

The campus will remain closed today, but plans to reopen tomorrow, Nov. 2, 2017.

According to a post on the school website, officials were notified at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2017 by law enforcement that there was a direct threat to campus safety.

School officials immediately closed campus and evacuated students, staff and visitors as a precautionary measures.

Updates will be shared on the schools website and Facebook page, according to officials.