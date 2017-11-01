Dog with face full of porcupine quills brought to northern Wisconsin animal shelter

SIREN, Wisconsin (WKOW) -- A stray dog arrived at the Humane Society of Burnett County Tuesday in some serious trouble.

According to photos posted on the organization's Facebook page, the dog had a face full of porcupine quills, and was taken to a vet to have them removed.

The dog did not have a collar, and the humane society currently is looking for the dog's owner.

"This sweet boy was brought in WITHOUT a collar today, October 31, 2017 from 4th Avenue South in Danbury, Burnett County, WI," the humane society wrote. "If you know the owners please have them give us a call at 715-866-4096."

The Facebook post had been shared more than 3,000 times the first day.