Dog with face full of porcupine quills brought to northern Wisconsin animal shelter

Photo via Burnett County Humane Society on Facebook Photo via Burnett County Humane Society on Facebook

SIREN, Wisconsin (WKOW) -- A stray dog arrived at the Humane Society of Burnett County Tuesday in some serious trouble.

According to photos posted on the organization's Facebook page, the dog had a face full of porcupine quills, and was taken to a vet to have them removed.

The dog did not have a collar, and the humane society currently is looking for the dog's owner.

"This sweet boy was brought in WITHOUT a collar today, October 31, 2017 from 4th Avenue South in Danbury, Burnett County, WI," the humane society wrote. "If you know the owners please have them give us a call at 715-866-4096."

The Facebook post had been shared more than 3,000 times the first day.

