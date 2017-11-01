Report of person with gun on UW campus unfounded, police say - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Report of person with gun on UW campus unfounded, police say

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan Dedering photo @sonofwi on Twitter Jonathan Dedering photo @sonofwi on Twitter

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Police department reports that the situation at the UW law library is over. No threat to campus exists, according to an alert sent about 12:15 p.m. 

Earlier, the library was being evacuated following an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun, according to UW-Madison police.

We'll have more on the university's response and what caused the scare tonight on 27 News at 5.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.