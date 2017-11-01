Report of person with gun on UW campus unfounded, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Police department reports that the situation at the UW law library is over. No threat to campus exists, according to an alert sent about 12:15 p.m.

Earlier, the library was being evacuated following an unconfirmed report of a man with a gun, according to UW-Madison police.

