Fish rescued after becoming trapped in discarded plastic ring

SARNIA, Ontario (WKOW) -- A Canadian fisherman has a word of warning for those who carelessly discard their trash in the wild, and his message has been shared to thousands through social media.

Adam Turnbull posted photos to his Facebook page of a fish whose mid-section was horribly constricted as it grew around a discarded plastic ring used to carry beverages.

"Pick up your garbage," Adam Turnbull wrote on his Facebook page. "This is a Powerade wrapper which takes up no room in your pocket until you get to a garbage can. Please share!"

And share people did. Turnbull posted his message Saturday, Oct. 28 and by the following Wednesday it has been shared nearly 20,000 times.

"Thanks to everyone who has had a look at this post as it was meant to raise awareness and that it has," wrote Turnbull.

Turnbull removed the ring and returned the fish to the water.

"Once I removed the plastic it took off like a dart," Turnbull wrote in the comments section.

"I'm sure it's gonna thrive now if it was able to survive with it. Just want people too know something as small as this can have a devastating impact on the environment," Turnbull wrote.