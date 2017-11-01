Tonight at 10: Cuba City EMS struggles with shortage of trained volunteers

CUBA CITY (WKOW) -- Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.

A backup crew from Platteville responded and too the victim to a hospital, however the patient died three days later.

Police Chief Terry Terpstra says the death isn't the result of the delay, and Mayor Tom Gile says other small communities are struggling to have enough trained volunteers to respond.

Currently, the rescue squad's operations are suspended and a state official is requesting a downgrade of service to account for the challenges with volunteer personnel.

Tonight at 10, Tony Galli reports on the challenges this small town EMS service is facing attracting qualified volunteers.