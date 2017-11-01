Madison police use OnStar to retrieve stolen pickup

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 19-year-old Madison man was arrested after police say they used OnStar to track a stolen vehicle.

Police say Bobby A. Clayton drove off in a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup that was left idling at a gas pump when the owner went inside to make a purchase about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

OnStar technicians, utilizing GPS, tracked the truck to Mandt Parkway in Stoughton where Stoughton police officers were notified.

They found the truck unoccupied and parked in the driveway of a home. Police watched as a suspect came out of the home and attempted to drive off, however the OnStar system prevented the truck from starting.



The suspect next walked to a convenience store where he was arrested. He was armed with a handgun and carrying the Madison victim's backpack, which contained a laptop, cellphone and other possessions.



Madison police also are looking into similar vehicle theft on Oct. 24, around 6:30 a.m., a 46-year-old Madison man left his car running and unlocked while going into the same University Ave. BP gas station. Minutes later it was gone. The suspect arrested in Stoughton is also a person of interest in this case.