Water levels lowered on Yahara chain of lakes to prevent damage this winter

Madison (WKOW) - Water is rushing from Lake Mendota into the Yahara River through a dam near Tenney Park in order to lower lake levels to prepare for winter when the lakes freeze. The process always starts on November 1st and runs through winter, so you won't notice any drastic day-to-day changes. This decreases the chance of ice blockages damaging the shoreline, hurting property owners. It'll also help in spring, when all the snow melts and fills local lakes.

County officials have some catching up to do, considering we're more than a half foot above average when it comes to precipitation so far this year officially in Madison. John Reimer, Interim Deputy Director for the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, explains there would be significant issues if they didn't lower water levels, "We would have more erosion, more shoreline damage with the ice. The other important factor is we wouldn't have the flood storage when the spring melt occurs."

All the water will flow from Lake Mendota to Monona to Waubesa and into Kegonsa. Then it will meets up with the Rock River, which feeds into the Mississippi.