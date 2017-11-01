2018 Obamacare enrollment opens amid questions

MADISON (WKOW) -- Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance enrollment is open for 2018, and local navigator groups are already busy helping people navigate some of the differences on the federal marketplace for next year.

President Trump cut the advertising budget for Obamacare enrollment by 90 percent, and the length of the enrollment period in half.

That raised a number of questions for consumers entering today.

The state navigator group known as Covering Wisconsin, along with several other agencies, are trying to assist consumers with sign-up at a number of locations in the south-central portion of the state.



At the State Capitol, Democratic lawmakers held the latest in a series of local efforts to get the word out that you can still sign up for 2018 insurance plans at healthcare.gov.

"And we as navigators want to connect people to those plans," said Covering Wisconsin's Adam Van Spankeren. "We want them to help understand what those plans mean for them, and how to use that insurance. So, everything about the Affordable Care Act is still here and navigators are still here, despite funding cuts, to help people connect to that coverage."

There are twelve locations within a ten-mile radius of downtown Madison where navigators are available to help assist people with sign-up.

ACA enrollment runs through December 15.