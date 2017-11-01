UPDATE: Lake Delton Walmart reopens after bomb threat

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police say the Walmart is now open for business.

Police say the threat was called in directly to the Walmart around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers searched the store and deemed it to be safe.

Police say they believe there is no imminent danger to the public. They are still investigating the threat.

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter. The store is closed temporarily. The public is told to avoid the area.