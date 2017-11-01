UPDATE: Lake Delton Walmart reopens after bomb threat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Lake Delton Walmart reopens after bomb threat

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police say the Walmart is now open for business.

Police say the threat was called in directly to the Walmart around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers searched the store and deemed it to be safe.

Police say they believe there is no imminent danger to the public. They are still investigating the threat.

********

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- Lake Delton police are investigating a bomb threat at the Walmart Supercenter. The store is closed temporarily. The public is told to avoid the area.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.