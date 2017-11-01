Gov. Walker stalls on question of WEDC transparency with Foxconn contract

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Scott Walker deferred comment Wednesday on a question of transparency over the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's contract negotiations with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

The company plans to build LCD displays at a manufacturing campus in Racine County, with the help of nearly $3 billion in state taxpayer funds.

After WEDC Board member and State Senator Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee) revealed problems over the agency's contract negotiations with Foxconn two weeks ago, the calls began for full transparency surrounding the deal.

But at a hearing last week, WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan told Democrats on the Joint Legislative Audit Committee he would not change agency policy to allow board members to view the Foxconn contract in its entirety before they vote to approve it.

Traditionally, the agency only provides board members with a summary of each contract.

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) followed the lead of Democrats, both publicly stating WEDC board members should see the full Foxconn contract before voting on it.

Asked about that on a conference call from Israel Wednesday, Governor Walker stalled.

"I'll certainly have time to talk about that when I get back and before any action's taken by the, by that board. I'll comment on it either on Friday or early next week, before they bring it up," said Gov. Walker.

Governor Walker is actually with Secretary Hogan in Israel for a WEDC trade mission this week.