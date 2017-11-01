At least two cases of Halloween candy tampering in Wisconsin

NEENAH/ARCADIA (WKOW) -- There were at least two cases of dangerous tampering with Halloween candy in Wisconsin this year.

A mother in Neenah found three nails in three of her son's Kit Kat bars.

Police say they've sent the candy to the state crime lab for testing.

"I hope that no one would do this. This is sad. Because people want to go out and have a good time and they want to trick-or-treat and have a fun time and be safe," Neenah officer Stuart Zuehls told WBAY.

In Arcadia in western Wisconsin, police say someone handed-out candy with sewing needles inside.

They say you couldn't see the needles until the candy was broken in half.