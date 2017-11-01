Suspected campus attacker's bail $50,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- Bail is set at $50,000 for a Monona man accused of two recent attacks against women in the campus area, including one incident where a student was bound, and nearly forced into the trunk of a car.



A prosecutor asked Wednesday for $5,000 bail for 30-year old Coleman Chung, who is also on federal probation on a child pornography conviction. Court Commissioner Jason Hanson said while the potential of a probation violation was likely to keep Chung in jail, the proposed bail amount failed to reflect the seriousness of the alleged crimes. Chung was also banned from the UW campus as a bail condition.



Chung faces four felony charges, including an attempted kidnapping. Police officials say the student victim fought hard enough to persuade Chung to allow her to go free, even though he hit her with a hatchet and threatened her with a knife in his attempt to stuff her in the trunk.