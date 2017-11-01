Walker, Monk lead Hornets past Bucks 126-121

Kemba Walker had 26 points, rookie Malik Monk had a huge fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets put the clamps on the NBA's leading scorer to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-121 on Wednesday night.

Walker was 8 for 12 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range and 7 for 7 from the foul line as Charlotte won its third straight game. Monk, the team's first-round draft pick from Kentucky, had 18 of his 25 points in the pivotal fourth quarter to help the Hornets build a double-digit lead with Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to sit out with five fouls.

Antetokounmpo came in averaging 33.7 points per game, but struggled with foul trouble and finished with a season-low 14 points along with 13 rebounds. He was limited to five points in the final three quarters.

Khris Middleton led Milwaukee with 43 points on 15-for-28 shooting and Malcolm Brogdon added 20.

The Hornets trailed 86-85 when Antetokounmpo picked up his fifth foul with 36 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Hornets went on a 21-9 run to start the fourth quarter behind rookies Monk and Dwayne Bacon. Monk had four 3-pointers early in the fourth and Bacon made some clutch shots to help stretch the lead.

When Antetokounmpo returned with 7:21 remaining, the Bucks were down 11 and could never regain the lead.

Walker had an impressive first half, scoring 20 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field, which included making all three 3-point attempts and all five of his free throws to give the Hornets a 60-57 lead at the break.