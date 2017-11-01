Waterloo volleyball returns to state - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Waterloo volleyball returns to state

WATERLOO (WKOW) -

The Waterloo girls volleyball team accomplished a rare feat by winning back-to-back Division 3 State Championships in 2014 and 2015. The Pirates are now on a mission to prove they can maintain that level of success.

"I think that's a big thing the girls have really been working for and striving to prove is that, yeah, it wasn't just a coincidence we won it two years ago," says head coach Nicole Bakalars. "It wasn't just those girls. There's a lot of talent in this community."

Waterloo is back in the state semifinals with a completely different group. The star of those state championship teams, Madeline Mosher, is now playing at Marquette. Her younger sister, Claire, was also on those championship squads. She is back as a senior to lead this year's group of Pirates.

"Coming from such a small town, you can never dream this is actually going to happen," says Claire. "So, after winning it in 2014 and 2015, I think it's the biggest goal to win it again this year."

Waterloo will face Lake Country Lutheran on Friday at 1 p.m. Senior Grace Meyer is among those dreaming of ending the weekend with a third state championship.

"As a little, tiny school in the middle of nowhere, that would be really special because noone expects that from us."

