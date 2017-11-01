Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition.

Freshman Kobe King led the way for the Badgers with 15 points. Ethan Happ notched nine points and seven rebounds. Khalil Iverson chipped in nine points as well. The Badgers shot 41.7% from three-point range.

Wisconsin will host UW-Stout on Sunday at 4 p.m.

