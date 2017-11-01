Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.More >>
The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition.More >>
The Waterloo girls volleyball team accomplished a rare feat by winning back-to-back Division 3 State Championships in 2014 and 2015. The Pirates are now on a mission to prove they can maintain that level of success.More >>
Kemba Walker had 26 points, rookie Malik Monk had a huge fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets put the clamps on the NBA's leading scorer to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-121 on Wednesday night.More >>
Paul George scored 20 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder dominated the paint during a 16-0 run to take control early in a 110-91 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.More >>
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.More >>
The Madison West boys soccer program has a proud tradition. The Regents have won three state championships and have made it to state 14 times. Still, the 15th state berth came as a bit of a surprise to those outside the program.More >>
With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.More >>
Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night.More >>
With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.More >>
