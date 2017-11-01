Stretch of Lacy Road reopens in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A stretch of Lacy Road in Fitchburg is open again.

It's from City Hall to South Syene Road.

The road has new bike lanes, an off-road shared-use path and a roundabout at Fahey Glen.

The city of Fitchburg says there'll still be some work happening along this stretch.

Crews will be installing street lights and steel railings near Sunflower Drive.