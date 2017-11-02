Astros romp past Dodgers for 1st title - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Astros romp past Dodgers for 1st title

Posted: Updated:
LOS ANGELES (AP) -

George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy Wednesday night, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.
   Playing for a city still recovering from Hurricane Harvey, and wearing an H Strong logo on their jerseys, the Astros brought home the prize that had eluded them since they started out in 1962 as the Colt .45s.
   Springer led off the evening with a double against Yu Darvish, and soon it was 2-0. Springer hit his fifth homer -- tying the mark set by Reggie Jackson and matched by Chase Utley -- when he connected for a record fourth game in a row, making it 5-0 in the second inning.
   Astros manager A.J. Hinch pulled starter Lance McCullers in the third soon after the curveballer crazily plunked his fourth batter of the game. Winner Charlie Morton pitched the final four innings.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    Badgers men beat Northern Iowa in hoops exhibition

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

    The Badgers men's basketball team made a favorable first impression. Wisconsin topped Northern Iowa 69-38 in an exhibition. 

    More >>

  • Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Wisconsin ranked No. 9 in first College Football Playoff rankings

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

    Despite being one of five remaining undefeated teams still standing in college football, Wisconsin received a No. 9 rank in the first College Football Playoff ranking released Tuesday night. 

    More >>

  • Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    Rettke sets Big Ten record with seventh Freshman of the Week award

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>

    With four weeks left in the 2017 volleyball regular season, Dana Rettke has already set the Big Ten Conference record for Freshman of the Week honors. The Wisconsin Badgers’ 6-8 middle blocker earned her seventh weekly award on Monday, breaking the old mark of six set by Samantha Seliger-Swenson of Minnesota in 2015.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.