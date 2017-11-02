UPDATE: Missing man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Billie Joe Henson has been found safe.

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

******

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Authorities are searching for an elderly man missing from Illinois, but last seen in Wisconsin.

Billie Joe Henson, 78, is 5'8" and 140 pounds. He has gray hair and is balding on top. His eyes are hazel and he has scruffy facial hair. Henson was last seen wearing black pants, a black leather jacket, a black baseball cap and a watch.

Police say Henson was last seen in Oak Creek, Wisconsin Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. Someone spotted him near the WE Energy Power Plant. He went missing from Kane County, Illinois.

Authorities say Henson is non-verbal.

He was in a 2010 Maroon Ford F-150. It has an Illinois license plate of 39 BJH. There is a cheerleading sticker on the rear passenger window.

If you have any information or see Mr. Henson, please call the Kane County Sheriff's Office at 630-232-8400.