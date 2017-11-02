Dense Fog Advisory through 10am - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dense Fog Advisory through 10am

IOWA CO, WI (WKOW) -- Iowa, Lafayette, & Green Counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through 10 Thursday morning.  Visibilities as low as a quarter mile have already been reported.  Other areas in Southern Wisconsin will also have areas of fog.  Be prepared for low visibility on the roads.  Leave yourself extra time because drive times are expected to slow over the morning because of the fog.  

Watch out for children who are outside waiting for the bus.  They may be difficult to see because of the fog.

