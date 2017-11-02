Remembering the victims of the New York City terror attack

NEW YORK (WKOW/WABC) -- Among the people who died in the New York City terror attack were a father's only son, a software engineer, five friends and a mother of two.

Authorities with the FBI and NYPD say Sayfullo Saipov mowed down pedestrians in a rented pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon on a bike path in Lower Manhattan.

Darren Drake from New Milford, New Jersey loved riding his bike in Lower Manhattan on his breaks, his father said. Drake would have celebrated his 33rd birthday on November 18. He was an only child. His father identified his body at the hospital saying, "That's my boy. That's my baby."

Police say Nicholas Cleves, 23, also died. He was a software engineer. A friend described him as "kind, intelligent and curious" adding that he grew up in New York City and biking was how he got around.

Five of the eight victims were friends from Argentina in the city to celebrate their 30th high school reunion. The Argentine Foreign Ministry says they were Hernan Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij and Hernan Ferruchi.

"We need to ensure the well-being of [their families] and to privacy and to respect their wishes," said Mateo Estreme, Consul of Argentina in New York.

The final person killed was Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, a Belgium citizen and mother to two boys ages three and three months. She was on a trip to New York City with her mom and two sisters. They were not hurt.