Wisconsin Science Festival opens with exhibits statewide

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 30,000 people are expected at exhibits across Wisconsin for the seventh annual Wisconsin Science Festival.

27 News got a look at some of the new and exciting exhibits at UW Madison's Discovery Building. They include a magnified look at mosquitoes, shoes that simulate the gravity on Mars, a to-scale model of the Mars rover, the 100th birthday of radio broadcast in Wisconsin and more.

"It's fun because everybody's curious, and you can be curious with one another," said Travis Tangen, the WARF education and outreach manager.

The Wisconsin Science Festival begins Thursday, November 2 and runs through Sunday, November 5.

"You definitely want to bring your family. You're going to create memories around science that are going to last beyond the science festival," said Tangen.

For a sneak peek of some of the exhibits, watch the video attached to this article. For a look at events going on around the state, go to wisconsinsciencefestival.org and enter your city or zip code to find times of events near your neighborhood.