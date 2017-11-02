2014 Sports Illustrated article predicted Houston Astros' World Series win

(WKOW) -- A writer for Sports Illustrated seems like the smartest man in America this morning.

Ben Reiter wrote an article in the June 2014 edition of SI titled, "Your 2017 World Series Champs" where he predicts the Astros would win. The cover of that magazine even featured Word Series MVP George Springer.

Reiter tweeted after the win against the L.A. Dodgers : "THE JINX IS DEAD," referring to the urban legend that teams or players who appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated subsequently have bad luck.

Overnight, SI ran an article about their 2014 cover, joking about later articles that predicted something different. Here's an excerpt:

"Let’s ignore the cover we had in 2016 saying, wait, actually this is the year Houston wins. Let’s also ignore the 2017 MLB preview issue, in which we predicted 91 wins for the Astros this year a first-round exit to the Red Sox. Forget all that. It’s 2017 and the Astros won the World Series and made Ben Reiter’s 2014 cover story look omniscient."

Sports Illustrated says some copies of the June 2014 issue are selling on eBay for as much as $355, but if you want it, you can still buy it through the magazine for $19.95 with a framed version for $79.95.

In an article posted this morning, Reiter is predicting the Astros will repeat as World Series champs in 2018.