Granite City Food & Brewery in West Towne closes

Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say Billie Joe Henson has been found safe.More >>
Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
First responders from across the state are joining together to educate lawmakers about the growing issues facing the EMS community.More >>
The bike path where Tuesday's terror attack happened is one that millions of people use every day, including a woman from Spring Green.More >>
UW-Madison revealed the results of a campus climate survey the university administered in the fall of 2016. The purpose of the survey was to understand the UW-Madison experience for students of all backgrounds.More >>
Electric-car manufacturer Tesla would be able to sell its vehicles directly to customers in Wisconsin under a bill circulating in the Legislature.More >>
Gov. Scott Walker deferred comment Wednesday on a question of transparency over the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation's contract negotiations with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn.More >>
Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance enrollment is open for 2018, and local navigator groups are already busy helping people navigate some of the differences on the federal marketplace for next year.More >>
Madison (WKOW) - Water is rushing from Lake Mendota into the Yahara River through a dam near Tenney Park in order to lower lake levels to prepare for winter when the lakes freeze.More >>
A stray dog arrived at the Humane Society of Burnett County Tuesday in some serious trouble. According to photos posted on the organization's Facebook page, the dog had a face full of porcupine quills, and was taken to a vet to have them removed.More >>
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
