Granite City Food & Brewery in West Towne closes

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE) -- Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.

The company announced that it has closed four Midwest locations effective October 31, 2017. The other locations are East Wichita, Kansas; Wichita, Kansas and Cadillac Ranch/Bartini in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“Given the lease structure of each location along with their individual business performance, we weighed numerous options for keeping these locations operational before arriving at this decision,” Dick Lynch, CEO of Granite City said in a news release. “Ultimately, we feel these closures represent the most prudent fiscal option for our company and are in line with our vision for the future of the company.”