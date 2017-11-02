Police make arrest in the shooting that killed three people at a Colorado Walmart

Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.