Police make arrest in the shooting that killed three people at a - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police make arrest in the shooting that killed three people at a Colorado Walmart

(AP) -- Police say they’ve arrested a man suspected of walking into a suburban Denver Walmart and immediately opening fire with a handgun, killing two men and a woman Wednesday night.

Thornton police say 47-year-old Scott Ostrem was arrested Thursday morning, about 14 hours after he fled the store in a car. Authorities used security video to help identify him.

Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila said Wednesday night that the shooting appears random and there are no indications that it was an act of terror.

