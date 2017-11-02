Southbound Interstate ramp at Milton Avenue in Janesville to be closed early Friday

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Highway 26/Milton Avenue ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed in Janesville early Friday.

Pavement repairs will occur on I-39/90 southbound near mile marker 171 in Janesville.

To safely accommodate the work operations, lane shifts will occur on the southbound Interstate in this area and the Highway 26/Milton Avenue entrance ramp to I-39/90 southbound will be closed from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. Alternate local routes are required, such as continuing to U.S. Highway 14, travel east to I-39/90 southbound.

The I-39/90 southbound ramp to US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) will remain open during these activities.

Motorists should be alert for the lane shifts as well as crews and equipment in the area, and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. The work operations and ramp closure is weather dependent and subject to change.

