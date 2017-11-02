Oregon boys soccer advances to state championship game - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oregon boys soccer advances to state championship game

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

The Oregon boys soccer team survived a thriller against Waukesha West in the WIAA Division 2 semifinals. After playing to a 2-2 draw through two overtimes, the Panthers advanced with a 4-3 shootout victory.

Zach Pasley notched both goals for Oregon. The Panthers were outshot 40-6 but tallied 17 saves.

Oregon will face nationally-ranked Whitefish Bay on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the state championship. Whitefish Bay blanked New Richmond 5-0 in their semifinal.

