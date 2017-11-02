Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he will announce run for Governor - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Mayor Paul Soglin says he will announce run for Governor at beginning of 2018

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Mayor Paul Soglin nearly made his run for Governor in 2018 official on Thursday.

"I'll make an announcement sometime after the first of the year and it is most likely that I will announce that I'm a candidate," said Soglin.

Soglin made that comment during a news conference. In the past he's said that Democrats are losing elections because they were afraid to run campaigns on liberal, progressive values.

