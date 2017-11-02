Organizations speak out against Sanctuary City Bill passed by Senate committee

Cuba City currently has no EMS service following an incident last month where the rescue squad was unable to respond to a 911 call of a possible stroke victim because of a lack of trained volunteers.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
Hair follicles of a toddler showed the highest level of methamphetamine Chippewa County investigators have ever seen and now the parents face charges.
A Fredonia mom tied her 9-year-old son to the roof of the family minivan so he could hold down a molded plastic pool they'd just purchased, a criminal complaint said.More >>
Granite City Food & Brewery closed its West Towne Mall restaurant without warning at the end of the day Tuesday.More >>
A writer for Sports Illustrated seems like the smartest man in America this morning.More >>
More than 30,000 people are expected at exhibits across Wisconsin for the seventh annual Wisconsin Science Festival.More >>
A confidential state program to provide victims of domestic abuse, stalking, and other dangers with a secret address is growing, as officials try to ensure future funding keeps up with the needMore >>
There's more evidence that the heroin and opioid epidemic is hitting Wisconsin hard. In Janesville alone, the number of overdoses from the drugs continue to climb and local police say they expect the statistics to climb.More >>
People still paying for damage cleanup after a house exploded in Fitchburg more than a year ago are finally learning when they might get some help from the community.More >>
There were at least two cases of dangerous tampering with Halloween candy in Wisconsin this year.More >>
First responders from across the state are joining together to educate lawmakers about the growing issues facing the EMS community.More >>
The bike path where Tuesday's terror attack happened is one that millions of people use every day, including a woman from Spring Green.More >>
UW-Madison revealed the results of a campus climate survey the university administered in the fall of 2016. The purpose of the survey was to understand the UW-Madison experience for students of all backgrounds.More >>
