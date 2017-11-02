Organizations speak out against Sanctuary City Bill passed by Senate committee

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Senate committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform passed Senate Bill 275 on with a vote of three to two. The voting, which happened behind closed doors, was met with opposition as different organizations held a press conference at the capitol to voice their concerns against SB 275, otherwise known as the Sanctuary City Bill.

Representatives from Voces de la Frontera, a immigrant civil rights group, Wisconsin Farmer's Union, End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin, and few other organizations spoke out against the bill.

Mario Garcia Sierra, who spoke on behalf of Voces de la Frontera, said the bill was dangerous to all people: "This bill keeps everyone less safe, meaning people will be afraid of interacting with law enforcement," Garcia Sierra said. "Especially people who are being abused or in some type of domestic violent situation, they are less likely to report those crimes."

SB 275 would prevent any community in Wisconsin from creating ordinances or policies that prohibit Federal immigration laws from being enforced. It would also allow local law enforcement to carry out requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and question people on their immigration status. The bill would penalize communities by withholding between $500 to $5000 of state funding for each day it doesn't abide by the bill.

Garcia Sierra says this bill would open the door for more discrimination and racial profiling. Voces de la Frontera plans on holding a rally on Sunday, November 5th in Waukesha to demand Governor Walker to speak out against the bill.