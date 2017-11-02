Thousands enjoy Google's sweet pop up donut day at UW Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Thousands enjoy Google's sweet pop up donut day at UW Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leave it to Google to find a delicious way to make tech sweet.  The company opened a pop-up shop for UW Madison students.

The free and fun event brought out thousands to learn more about the new Google Home Mini.  The $49 device is about the same size as a donut.  UW was one of only eleven lucky schools to be on Google's short list.

"We thought Wisconsintes would particularly love our Google Home Mini and we know you guys have the best donuts in the Midwest so why not make a stop?" Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith said.

The line-up also includes LA, Chicago, and NYC.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.