Thousands enjoy Google's sweet pop up donut day at UW Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leave it to Google to find a delicious way to make tech sweet. The company opened a pop-up shop for UW Madison students.

The free and fun event brought out thousands to learn more about the new Google Home Mini. The $49 device is about the same size as a donut. UW was one of only eleven lucky schools to be on Google's short list.

"We thought Wisconsintes would particularly love our Google Home Mini and we know you guys have the best donuts in the Midwest so why not make a stop?" Google spokeswoman Charlotte Smith said.

The line-up also includes LA, Chicago, and NYC.