Police: 3 shot including child, 1 killed, at Chicago Starbucks

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Chicago police tell our ABC affiliate, WLS in Chicago that three people were shot, including a child, and one of them was killed in the city's Uptown neighborhood Thursday night.



The shooting happened at a Starbucks in the 4700-block of North Broadway Street shortly before 8:30 p.m.



Police tell WLS a 12-year-old boy was shot in the groin and taken in an ambulance to a local hospital. His condition is not known.

A man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the victim who was killed in the shooting had an interaction, possibly a drug deal, with the suspect on the sidewalk at North Broadway and West Wilson Avenue. The victim then ran to the Starbucks, chased by the suspect.

Another man was also shot and taken to a hospital, his condition unknown.

Police believe the victim who was killed was the only intended victim, and that the three who were shot did know each other. It was not clear if the 12-year-old was related to either of the two other victims.

Police are still looking for the suspect but they do not believe the public is in danger.



A spokesperson for Starbucks said they are dismayed to hear about the gun violence and are working with law enforcement to obtain more information.

27 News will continue to follow updates and bring you any new developments.