SAFEwalk program sees increase in request for walks after reports of multiple incidents on UW campus

Elizabeth Pulvermacher usually walks home with friends after dark.

But after a recent attack on campus, when police said a student was assaulted while walking home from college library overnight, the UW freshman said she now uses the SAFEwalk program whenever it's late and she's alone.

“It was after a football game actually. It was one of the first ones. And my friends were going to go somewhere else and I wanted to go back home,” Pulvermacher said.

According to the university, recently a UW-Madison student was attacked near Ingraham Hall while walking home from College Library at around 1 a.m. The attacker, a registered sex offender who has since been arrested, allegedly cut the victim with a knife as he attempted to force her into the trunk of his car.

SAFEwalk is a program that employs groups of students to safely escort others home from various locations around campus free-of-charge.

“It's basically students work night time shifts to walk other student, faculty, staff around campus to make sure they get safely from point A to point B,” said SAFEwalk Dispatcher Andrew Strother.

According to the university, the number of requests for walks has increased since the first week of October.

“We usually have three or four teams on a night. And each team consist of two people,” Strother said.

“I think there's a sense of security. Strength in numbers. Anytime that you have more than one person walking, it's going to eliminate people from being fearful of walking alone” said Sergeant Ryan Jesberger, UW Madison Police Department.

To accommodate the spike in requests, SAFEwalkers have increased their number of weekly shifts.

“Especially with the recent events that have been going on, we've had a lot more walks,” Strother said.

“Madison is a fairly safe area. But at night it kind of a bad situation to be walking alone. Especially as a female, i feel little bit more unsafe at night in particular. And since there's also been a few mishaps lately, it's also been nice to know that there's a safe way to get home.

According to the university, SAFEwalk is in the process of hiring more staff and that they have not had issues responding to the increased number of walk requests.