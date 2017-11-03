Hunters and parents chime in on new proposed hunting law

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's tradition of hunting goes back a long way and Thursday, the State Assembly voted to take the tradition back to before there was an age limit to carry a gun.

Although bow season is already underway the proposed legislation would affect gun deer season and other gun hunting throughout the year. It will basically allow a person at any age to pull the trigger.

"I got to go with my dad and my grandpa and my uncle when I was younger and to me it's an important family experience," said deer hunter Donovan Smith.

Smith has been hunting with his own 15-year-old son, Trevor, for years.

"First time I took him out, he was eight," he said.

"I remember asking mu dad if I could just point the gun or what not," Trevor said as he remembered that turkey hunt.

Legally, Trevor couldn't under state law. He had to wait until he turned 10 years old to take part in the state's mentored hunting program. Once he entered the program at that age, he started handling the gun under his dad's close eye.

"So, I would have to be in arms reach of my son for him to be able to fire a weapon," said Smith.

But parts of that policy could soon change. A proposed law would drop the age requirement meaning a child younger than 10 could handle and fire a gun as long as they are in arms reach of a licensed mentor.

"If you want to take your kids out into the woods at five, six, seven years old, then I think that should be your decision," said Smith.

But not everyone agrees.

On the 27 News Facebook page, several people on both sides chimed in. Katy Hoover wrote in part, "there are way too many irresponsible gun owners to trust them to make this kind of decision."

Dave added in part, "enough children kill friends, siblings and parents by accident as is. This'll just make it more frequent."

Still, Trevor believes his father knows him better than lawmakers.

"They have the better judgement of the child. Like, if the child isn't responsible then obviously they shouldn't be able to handle a firearm and use a firearm," said Trevor.

The proposed legislation would allow both the child and mentor to carry their own, separate gun, instead of sharing one. However, the law does not change the permit requirement. If a child wants to hunt alone, he or she will have to wait until they are 12-years-old and get a permit.

The bill now heads to the State Senate for a vote.