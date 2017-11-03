Meet Wimbleton and learn about upcoming adoption events - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Meet Wimbleton and learn about upcoming adoption events

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Wilmbleton is a sweet  2-year old medium, long haired orange tabby who is searching for his forever home.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Roadruck also mentioned their upcoming adoption event.  If you’re looking for your new best friend, head over to the Petco in Janesville Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5.  Roadruck says they have several great animals waiting for their forever homes.

Volunteers will be on site with some available animals.  If you aren’t ready for the commitment of a pet, you're encouraged to grab a volunteer or foster application to help the animals at the shelter.

