ISIS claims responsibility for New York City terror attack

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- In its weekly newsletter, ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack on a bike path in lower Manhattan.

On Tuesday, authorities say Sayfullo Saipov drove through a crowd of pedestrians killing 8 and hurting 12.

Late Thursday ISIS released the following statement that translates to:

"On Tuesday...one of the soldiers of the Islamic State attacked a number of crusaders on a street in New York City, close to the monument for the 9/11 raid, which resulted in killing and wounding more than 60 crusaders, and unto Allah is all praise."

Authorities are not sure why the group claims 60 people were hurt or killed when NYPD reports there were 20 total. The newsletter also called Saipov a "solider of the caliphate" and claims the attack inspired "fear in crusader America."

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking into whether there's a greater threat. Saipov helped more than 23 others from his native country, Uzbekistan, into the U.S. including two who are suspected to have ties to terrorism.

"One of the things investigators will look at after this incident is whether there is any type of network or cell that operating in this country from Uzbekistan," said John Cohen, a former counterterrorism coordinator for the Department of Homeland Security.

The deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism for the NYPD, John Miller, said, "He appears to have followed almost exactly to a 'T' the instructions that ISIS has put out in its social media channels before with instructions to their followers on how to carry out such an attack."