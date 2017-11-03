UPDATE: All lanes now open after early morning truck fire on I-3 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: All lanes now open after early morning truck fire on I-39

UPDATE (WKOW) -- All lanes on I-39 NB near mile marker 139 are now open after an early morning truck fire.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- There are delays in excess of three miles on the interstate near the truck fire.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin State Patrol confirms to 27 News a truck is on fire on I-39 NB near mile marker 139 as of just before 6:30 a.m.  

Officials say the right lane is blocked while fire crews are on scene.  Flames were visible coming from the truck, but officials say no one was hurt.  

There may be some traffic delays because of this during the Friday morning commute on I-39 near Cottage Grove Rd., just north of the Beltline interchange.  Officials say, depending on the clean-up they may have to take traffic down to just one lane, but were trying to keep only the right lane closed and the middle and left lanes open.  

