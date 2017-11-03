ONLY ON 27 NEWS: Madison Police detective surprised with courage award

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year there's something new and special at the annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball.

Like always, the departments will be raising money for local organizations, but this year they're also thanking one of their own.

Madison Police Detective Cindy Buechner was surprised with the first annual Madison Police and Fire Charity Ball Courage Award while only our cameras were rolling. She thought we were doing a story about her surviving breast cancer, but that was only part of it.

A little more than a year ago, Buechner was diagnosed with stage three-A triple negative breast cancer. "It was surreal when I look back at it," she said. "I didn't want cancer to win. I wanted to continue my life the way I have always lived it." Buechner did just that. Through all of her treatments she barely missed a day of work.

This year the organizations benefiting from the charity ball support women's health and breast cancer.

"We like to give back and this was just another way for us to give back to our communities off duty as well as on duty," said Sam Cooke, a Madison firefighter and one of the organizers of the Police and Fire Charity Ball.

"Prevent this disease, or catch it early, or help them through treatment, wherever they are on the continuum, we really want to help individuals," said Tommi Thompson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation.

Buechner seemed like the perfect fit for the award.

"I have a little surprise for you, and you can't kill me for this either," Cooke told Buechner. "We decided to give you the first annual Police and Fire Charity Ball Courage Award this year at the Charity Ball because you do so much for everybody in the community."

"Thank you," said Buechner. "I tell my family and my friends, I just did what I needed to do. I don't look at it as anything special."

The Police and Fire Charity Ball is Saturday, November 4. You can get tickets through Friday, November 3. For more information, click here.