Use DST to protect your family

MADISON, WI (WKOW) -- Sunday morning marks the end of Daylight Saving Time which is normally a great opportunity to check your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 500 people are treated for carbon monoxide poisoning each year in Wisconsin. Last weekend two adults and their 4-year-old grandchild died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning in Northern Wisconsin. Problems with a furnace are though to be to blame.

Heading into the cold season you should check to make sure your detectors are working and also remember that they need to be replaced every five years. Also, have your furnace or wood-burning stove inspected to make sure they vent properly. Run generators outside of the home and never run a car in a closed space.