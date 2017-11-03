Nurse delivers own baby in car outside of her hospital - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Nurse delivers own baby in car outside of her hospital

Posted: Updated:
File photo File photo

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania nurse put her expertise to work over the weekend when she went into labor and delivered her own baby in her car outside the hospital where she's employed.

Katie Michael says her water broke during evening rush hour on Oct. 27, 2017. The Mechanicsburg couple tells WPMT-TV she knew the baby was going to be born in that car while they were on the way.

She's a nurse at the Harrisburg hospital they were heading toward, and delivered the baby girl outside in her car while her husband George Michael ran inside for help.

Katie Michael says she works in various specialties and units in the hospital, but can now add "Labor and Delivery" to her resume.

The Michael family says baby Ella Katherine is happy and healthy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.