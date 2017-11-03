4 juveniles arrested for ramming squad car - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

4 juveniles arrested for ramming squad car

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: WISN Courtesy: WISN

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Authorities say four juveniles are in custody after they rammed a stolen vehicle into a Milwaukee police squad car.

Police say officers saw a vehicle parked in the middle of the street about 11 p.m. Thursday and got out of their squad car to investigate. That's when the vehicle rammed the squad car twice.

The officers were not hurt. The four teens in the car were arrested.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.