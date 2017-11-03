Janesville police arrest man for attempting to disarm officer

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Janesville man Friday after he attempted to disarm an officer following a domestic disturbance.

Trevor E. Prevatt, 28, was arrested and faces charges of disorderly conduct and domestic violence as well as attempting to disarm a police officer.

Janesville police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Laramie Lane on Nov. 3, 2017 for a domestic disturbance, according to a news release from the department.

Officers were speaking with Prevatt in a hallway when they say he lunged at one of the officers.

He was deflected away and the officers began talking to him to de-escalate the situation. Prevatt said he intended on taking the officer’s gun, knew the type of gun the officers were carrying and they would have to shoot him, according to the news release.

As Prevatt began counting down, he was shot with a Taser and was taken into custody without any other violence or injury.



Prevatt was arrested and transported to the Rock County Jail where he is being held on his criminal charges.