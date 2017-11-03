Tow truck operator choked following altercation in parking lot

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tow truck operator was choked, but not seriously hurt early this morning after an altercation began when he was attempting to tow a car without a parking permit.

Anthony T. Bryant, 28, was arrested and faces a charge of disorderly conduct. Jalisa C. Johnson, 29,was arrested and faces a charge for battery.

The tow truck operator is under contract to remove vehicles without permits and was attempting to remove a car from a parking lot on Brentwood Parkway, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

As the tow truck operator began lifting the car, its owner ran out from an apartment, got in, started it up, and put the car in reverse, according to police.

The tow truck operator urged the man not to do this as it would likely cause significant damage to the car which was now a couple of feet off the ground.

More people arrived at the scene, with some disconnecting straps just as the operator connected them.

This connection, disconnection activity went on for several minutes.

The tow truck operator yelled for his assistant, who was inside the cab, to call police.

Before officers arrived, a woman put the tow truck operator in a choke hold for about 30 seconds.

The victim says the woman let him go as the police

showed up. The car's owner was arrested for disorderly conduct; the woman for battery.