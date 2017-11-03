Tow truck operator choked while on the job in Madison

UPDATE (WKOW) -- They're they ones we call when we need big help on the side of the road or when someone is parked somewhere illegally. It was the latter example that put a local operator in a dangerous situation when he was attacked while trying to do his job. He shared his story only with 27 News.

Mark Mecum has seen just about everything while towing cars for the past 10 years. But Friday morning, while out on a call, Mecum experienced something he never has before. He was choked out while trying to tow a car.

For Mecum, he's used to close calls.

"Mirrors hit you on the side. People get way too close than what they need to be," he explained.

That was the case Friday morning when police say two people literally got too close to Mecum. He was towing a car from an apartment parking lot on Brentwood Parkway in Madison.

"[I] hooked up the vehicle. I did tow it out of the lot just to be on the safe side," said Mecum.

But then, the angry owner came running out of an apartment, according to Mecum.

"He's screaming saying, 'Where's my car going? You can't tow my car, what are you doing,'" he said as he recalled the altercation.

That's when Madison police said the owner of the vehicle got in his car, started it and put it in reverse.

"He tried backing it off of the truck. He put the car in drive, tried to go forward. He tried to do whatever he could to try to get it off of the truck," said Mecum.

Mecum's partner, Jess Bass, who was in the truck at the time, got out and explained to the owner that he could pay a fee and they would give him his car back. But the owner didn't want to pay. Mecum continued working to get the car secured on the tow truck when other people started running toward the scene. Then, the unexpected happened when a woman jumped in Mecum.

"She is jumping on my back and she puts me in a choke hold and is trying to get me away from the vehicle," he recalled.

Bass then called 9-11 for help.

"I got very nervous that the situation was going to escalate," said Bass.

Mecum got away without any injuries. He now just has a sore throat and back. But it's a moment that did frighten him.

"You're completely exposed. You don't know what's about to happen. She could've pulled out a knife at any point, she could've done anything," said Mecum.

Madison police arrested Jalisa Johnson for battery and Anthony Bryant, the owner of the car, for disorderly conduct.

Meanwhile, Bryant will have 30 days to pick up his car that's now impounded at Badger State Towing.

MADISON (WKOW) -- A tow truck operator was choked, but not seriously hurt early this morning after an altercation began when he was attempting to tow a car without a parking permit.

Anthony T. Bryant, 28, was arrested and faces a charge of disorderly conduct. Jalisa C. Johnson, 29,was arrested and faces a charge for battery.

The tow truck operator is under contract to remove vehicles without permits and was attempting to remove a car from a parking lot on Brentwood Parkway, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

As the tow truck operator began lifting the car, its owner ran out from an apartment, got in, started it up, and put the car in reverse, according to police.

The tow truck operator urged the man not to do this as it would likely cause significant damage to the car which was now a couple of feet off the ground.

More people arrived at the scene, with some disconnecting straps just as the operator connected them.

This connection, disconnection activity went on for several minutes.

The tow truck operator yelled for his assistant, who was inside the cab, to call police.

Before officers arrived, a woman put the tow truck operator in a choke hold for about 30 seconds.

The victim says the woman let him go as the police

showed up. The car's owner was arrested for disorderly conduct; the woman for battery.